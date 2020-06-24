13814 William Stowe Drive

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

This is a desirable and charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch on .75 acres surrounded by woods for quiet and privacy. Hardwoods are located in the foyer hallway, kitchen and breakfast area. The family room has a fireplace with wood surround, lighted ceiling fan, recessed lighting and plush carpeting. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The Master Suite has a trey ceiling, lighted ceiling fan, large window that brings in bright, natural light and walk-in closet. The Master bath features a soaking tub, standing shower and a dual-sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms are also spacious and share a full bathroom.



Sorry, no pets.



Close to I-85, golf course and large park, this home is a must see!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**