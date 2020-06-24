All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13814 William Stowe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13814 William Stowe Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

13814 William Stowe Drive

13814 William Stowe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13814 William Stowe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a desirable and charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch on .75 acres surrounded by woods for quiet and privacy. Hardwoods are located in the foyer hallway, kitchen and breakfast area. The family room has a fireplace with wood surround, lighted ceiling fan, recessed lighting and plush carpeting. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The Master Suite has a trey ceiling, lighted ceiling fan, large window that brings in bright, natural light and walk-in closet. The Master bath features a soaking tub, standing shower and a dual-sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms are also spacious and share a full bathroom.

Sorry, no pets.

Close to I-85, golf course and large park, this home is a must see!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 William Stowe Drive have any available units?
13814 William Stowe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13814 William Stowe Drive have?
Some of 13814 William Stowe Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13814 William Stowe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13814 William Stowe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 William Stowe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13814 William Stowe Drive offer parking?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13814 William Stowe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 William Stowe Drive have a pool?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13814 William Stowe Drive have accessible units?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 William Stowe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13814 William Stowe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte