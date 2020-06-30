All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1329 Weststone Drive

1329 Weststone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Weststone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
1329 Weststone Drive Available 10/15/19 Westchester 3 bedroom home - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Westchester area of Charlotte. There is hardwood floors in the living room, with carpet in all the bedrooms. This home is equipped with gas heat and central air. Nice deck off of back porch that leads to a fenced backyard, great for entertaining!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease
terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2893914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Weststone Drive have any available units?
1329 Weststone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Weststone Drive have?
Some of 1329 Weststone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Weststone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Weststone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Weststone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1329 Weststone Drive offer parking?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Weststone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Weststone Drive have a pool?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Weststone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Weststone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Weststone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

