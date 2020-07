Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelieveable space over 3300 sq ft - 4 bedrooms, loft and an office down that could be used as a bedroom but has no closet. Toward the end of a cul-de-sac street. Back yard could be fenced in relatively inexpensively since neighbors already have a fence.