1311 Montford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally renovated house in prime location!! 5 bed, 3.5 bath. Open floorpan with large living room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, and TWO master bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in the private fenced-in back yard and covered porch or walk to shops and restaurants just up the street! This house has ample storage space with a two car garage. Central heat and a/c. You can not beat this location and beautiful house! **More pictures to come**

Rent: 2,800; Security Deposit: $2,800; $40 application fee per adult

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

