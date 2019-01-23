All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

1311 Montford Drive

1311 Montford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Montford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally renovated house in prime location!! 5 bed, 3.5 bath. Open floorpan with large living room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, and TWO master bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in the private fenced-in back yard and covered porch or walk to shops and restaurants just up the street! This house has ample storage space with a two car garage. Central heat and a/c. You can not beat this location and beautiful house! **More pictures to come**
Rent: 2,800; Security Deposit: $2,800; $40 application fee per adult
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
Totally renovated house in prime location!! 5 bed, 3.5 bath. Open floorpan with large living room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, and TWO master bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in the private fenced in back yard and covered porch; or walk to shops and restaurants just up the street! This house has ample storage space with a two car garage. Central heat and a/c. You can not beat this location and beautiful house!
Rent: 2,800; Security Deposit: $2,800; $40 application fee per adult
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Montford Drive have any available units?
1311 Montford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Montford Drive have?
Some of 1311 Montford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Montford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Montford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Montford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Montford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1311 Montford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Montford Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Montford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Montford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Montford Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Montford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Montford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Montford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Montford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Montford Drive has units with dishwashers.

