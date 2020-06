Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Myers Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex has hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout as well as ceiling fans.Equipped with a range and refrigerator, there are also washer/dryer connections. Nice windows that offer lots of natural light! Nice back porch great for entertaining. This home is located in Myers Park near many restaurants, shopping and specialty boutiques.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4634785)