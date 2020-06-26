All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

1308 Camp Greene Street

1308 Camp Greene Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!?Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have any available units?
1308 Camp Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1308 Camp Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Camp Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Camp Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Camp Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street offer parking?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have a pool?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
