Amenities

hardwood floors new construction parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN AN UP AND COMING AREA!!!

* New Construction All Around

* Walk to Numerous Restaurants

* 1/2 A block from Aldi Grocery Store

* New Bathroom, Kitchen Totally Remodeled, Painted Inside and Out, Original Hardwood Floors, Brand New Tile In The Kitchen And Bathroom, Nice Backyard

**READY TO MOVE IN