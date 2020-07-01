All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane

13033 Oakhaven Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13033 Oakhaven Glen Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane Available 09/01/20 Newer 2 Story 5 Bedroom home in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Oakhaven
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Year Built: 2017
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Hawk Ridge Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This beautiful newer 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2800 square feet. The main level has a nice dining room with decorative ceiling, open living room with fireplace, great size kitchen and dinette area. It also has a sunroom, bedroom and full bath. Upgraded flooring on main level. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master upstairs has private full bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry, full bath and loft upstairs that has upper balcony access. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and fenced back yard. Located just off of Providence Rd. West near Hwy 521. Close to Ballantyne or Blakeney area. Easy access to I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4181803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have any available units?
13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have?
Some of 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

