Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Property Amenities parking garage

13033 SW Oakhaven Glen Lane Available 09/01/20 Newer 2 Story 5 Bedroom home in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Oakhaven

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2017

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Hawk Ridge Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This beautiful newer 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2800 square feet. The main level has a nice dining room with decorative ceiling, open living room with fireplace, great size kitchen and dinette area. It also has a sunroom, bedroom and full bath. Upgraded flooring on main level. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master upstairs has private full bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry, full bath and loft upstairs that has upper balcony access. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and fenced back yard. Located just off of Providence Rd. West near Hwy 521. Close to Ballantyne or Blakeney area. Easy access to I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



