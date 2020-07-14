All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Wesley Village

2715 Wet Stone Way · (704) 275-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Reduced application/administration fees!
Location

2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wesley Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
yoga
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Wesley Village offers revamped, modern apartment homes combined with the historic charm of the Wesley Heights neighborhood, just a short walk from the center of Uptown Charlotte. The chef-inspired kitchens offer sought-after features like stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and large entertainment islands. Each of the upgraded studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans offer expansive closets for plenty of storage and include a washer and dryer. At Wesley Village, outdoor living options abound with a resort style pool, outdoor fireplace for gathering, community garden and fenced in pet park. For those seeking indoor relaxation, Wesley Village offers a 10,000 sq. ft., newly renovated clubhouse complete with a resident game lounge, Wi-Fi coffee bar and 24/7 fitness center. Our residents enjoy perks like personal training services, too. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Wesley Village as ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 80 lbs. weight limit per pet and no aggressive breeds allowed.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Convenient surface parking is available throughout the community with a dedicated guest parking area in the rear.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wesley Village have any available units?
Wesley Village has 16 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Wesley Village have?
Some of Wesley Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wesley Village currently offering any rent specials?
Wesley Village is offering the following rent specials: Reduced application/administration fees!
Is Wesley Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Wesley Village is pet friendly.
Does Wesley Village offer parking?
Yes, Wesley Village offers parking.
Does Wesley Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wesley Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wesley Village have a pool?
Yes, Wesley Village has a pool.
Does Wesley Village have accessible units?
Yes, Wesley Village has accessible units.
Does Wesley Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wesley Village has units with dishwashers.
