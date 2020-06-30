13021 Whisper Creek Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Full Brick home in Providence Country Club! This home has beautiful crown molding and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large windows in the breakfast room with a large screened in porch right off the family room. The Master Bedroom on the second level has beautiful hardwood floors as well as a cozy gas fireplace. The en-suite bathroom has a walk-in shower as well as a garden tub. Two spacious walk-in closets finish off the Master. Two of the full bathrooms in the home are jack-and-jill style bathrooms. On the third level, there are two additional rooms that can either be a bedroom or a bonus room. Plenty of storage throughout as well as a three car, side load garage.