Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

13021 Whisper Creek Drive

13021 Whisper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Whisper Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Full Brick home in Providence Country Club! This home has beautiful crown molding and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large windows in the breakfast room with a large screened in porch right off the family room. The Master Bedroom on the second level has beautiful hardwood floors as well as a cozy gas fireplace. The en-suite bathroom has a walk-in shower as well as a garden tub. Two spacious walk-in closets finish off the Master. Two of the full bathrooms in the home are jack-and-jill style bathrooms. On the third level, there are two additional rooms that can either be a bedroom or a bonus room. Plenty of storage throughout as well as a three car, side load garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have any available units?
13021 Whisper Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have?
Some of 13021 Whisper Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 Whisper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13021 Whisper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 Whisper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 Whisper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 Whisper Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

