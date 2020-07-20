12952 Mosby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to Bennington Place in the heart of Steele Creek! This Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath townhome has been fully remodeled, loaded with features and amenities to make you fall in love with; Featuring an open floorplan with eat in kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinet & counter space & windows bringing tons of natural light in, Master Suite on the main floor.Plenty of storage in the outside storage area. Relax and enjoy the weather on the front porch or on the back private patio. Enjoy the summers around the community pool. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, Carowinds, Lake Wylie, Charlotte Douglas airport & bus line giving this home an easy access to Uptown. This One is a Must See! Contact today for more details.



Directions:From I-485, take Tryon Street Exit heading south. Turn right onto Bennington Drive, Turn Right onto Mosby Lane.

