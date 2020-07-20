All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:53 AM

12952 Mosby Lane

12952 Mosby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12952 Mosby Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to Bennington Place in the heart of Steele Creek! This Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath townhome has been fully remodeled, loaded with features and amenities to make you fall in love with; Featuring an open floorplan with eat in kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinet & counter space & windows bringing tons of natural light in, Master Suite on the main floor.Plenty of storage in the outside storage area. Relax and enjoy the weather on the front porch or on the back private patio. Enjoy the summers around the community pool. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, Carowinds, Lake Wylie, Charlotte Douglas airport & bus line giving this home an easy access to Uptown. This One is a Must See! Contact today for more details.

Directions:From I-485, take Tryon Street Exit heading south. Turn right onto Bennington Drive, Turn Right onto Mosby Lane.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12952 Mosby Lane have any available units?
12952 Mosby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12952 Mosby Lane have?
Some of 12952 Mosby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12952 Mosby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12952 Mosby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12952 Mosby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12952 Mosby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12952 Mosby Lane offer parking?
No, 12952 Mosby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12952 Mosby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12952 Mosby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12952 Mosby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12952 Mosby Lane has a pool.
Does 12952 Mosby Lane have accessible units?
No, 12952 Mosby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12952 Mosby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12952 Mosby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
