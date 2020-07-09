12927 Deaton Hill Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

This lovely home is located in the popular neighborhood of Highland Park and has 3 bedroom PLUS A LOFT, with lots of natural light. Kitchen has cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Gorgeous, gleaming wood flooring is in great room, dining room, breakfast area and foyer. This home has a convenient first floor office, a great room with a gas log fireplace and ceiling fan and a dining room with wainscotting & crown molding. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with dramatic vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath has a garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. A second floor loft offers more leisure space. Second floor laundry room. This home has a fantastic flat backyard that is fully fenced, and the expansive back deck with built-in bench seating is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Neighborhood features walking trails and a playground. Minutes to Concord Mills Outlet Mall, retail and restaurants!



Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.