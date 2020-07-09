All apartments in Charlotte
12927 Deaton Hill Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:34 PM

12927 Deaton Hill Drive

12927 Deaton Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12927 Deaton Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
This lovely home is located in the popular neighborhood of Highland Park and has 3 bedroom PLUS A LOFT, with lots of natural light. Kitchen has cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Gorgeous, gleaming wood flooring is in great room, dining room, breakfast area and foyer. This home has a convenient first floor office, a great room with a gas log fireplace and ceiling fan and a dining room with wainscotting & crown molding. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with dramatic vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath has a garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. A second floor loft offers more leisure space. Second floor laundry room. This home has a fantastic flat backyard that is fully fenced, and the expansive back deck with built-in bench seating is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Neighborhood features walking trails and a playground. Minutes to Concord Mills Outlet Mall, retail and restaurants!

Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have any available units?
12927 Deaton Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have?
Some of 12927 Deaton Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12927 Deaton Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12927 Deaton Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12927 Deaton Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12927 Deaton Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12927 Deaton Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

