12729 Swann Branch Drive

Amenities

FENCED 1.5 story ranch has 5 BR/6BR and 4 full baths (upstairs bonus would make a great guest suite, has walk-in closet and full bath - can be opt'l 6th BR). Home offers 2900 s.f. of living space in popular Huntington Forest in SW Charlotte. Beautiful upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops, center island, SS appliances. Split BR plan offers privacy! Master bath has shower w/seat, granite sink vanity and a huge walk-in closet! Guest suite/bonus upstairs w/lg closet & full bath. Clubhouse, pool, playground. 5 mins to Rivergate! (Pics are from one year ago.) AVAILABLE JULY 15.