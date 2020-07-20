All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

12729 Swann Branch Drive

12729 Swann Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12729 Swann Branch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
FENCED 1.5 story ranch has 5 BR/6BR and 4 full baths (upstairs bonus would make a great guest suite, has walk-in closet and full bath - can be opt'l 6th BR). Home offers 2900 s.f. of living space in popular Huntington Forest in SW Charlotte. Beautiful upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops, center island, SS appliances. Split BR plan offers privacy! Master bath has shower w/seat, granite sink vanity and a huge walk-in closet! Guest suite/bonus upstairs w/lg closet & full bath. Clubhouse, pool, playground. 5 mins to Rivergate! (Pics are from one year ago.) AVAILABLE JULY 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have any available units?
12729 Swann Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have?
Some of 12729 Swann Branch Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12729 Swann Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12729 Swann Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12729 Swann Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12729 Swann Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12729 Swann Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12729 Swann Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12729 Swann Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12729 Swann Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12729 Swann Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12729 Swann Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
