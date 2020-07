Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool google fiber

Great location in Prosperity Place and easy access to I-485, I-77 and UNCC. Kitchen has granite, vinyl plank flooring and SS appliances. Recent paint and carpet, enclosed patio out back. Both bedrooms upstairs have private bath and large closets. Front porch with a view of the pool. Google fiber is set up in the home but tenant needs to pay for service access.