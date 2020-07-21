All apartments in Charlotte
12525 Jessica Place
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

12525 Jessica Place

12525 Jessica Place · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

12525 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great townhouse in the Prosperity Village subdivision. This bright and open floor plan features laminate wood floors in that flow from the foyer down the hall and into the living room that has a gas fireplace. The kitchen features vinyl floors, stainless steel appliance, white cabinets, lots of counter space, views into the living room and a breakfast bar that faces the dining area. The large master suite has a trey ceiling, carpeting, ceiling fan, walk in closet, a private bathroom with dual sinks and a garden tub. The over sized second bedroom has carpet, a ceiling fan and a large double door closet and has use of the full bathroom in the hallway. Entertain in the enclosed patio area with gate leading to rear common area and a storage closet. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12525 Jessica Place have any available units?
12525 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12525 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12525 Jessica Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12525 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12525 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
No, 12525 Jessica Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12525 Jessica Place offer parking?
No, 12525 Jessica Place does not offer parking.
Does 12525 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 Jessica Place have a pool?
No, 12525 Jessica Place does not have a pool.
Does 12525 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12525 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12525 Jessica Place has units with dishwashers.
