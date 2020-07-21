12525 Jessica Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Great townhouse in the Prosperity Village subdivision. This bright and open floor plan features laminate wood floors in that flow from the foyer down the hall and into the living room that has a gas fireplace. The kitchen features vinyl floors, stainless steel appliance, white cabinets, lots of counter space, views into the living room and a breakfast bar that faces the dining area. The large master suite has a trey ceiling, carpeting, ceiling fan, walk in closet, a private bathroom with dual sinks and a garden tub. The over sized second bedroom has carpet, a ceiling fan and a large double door closet and has use of the full bathroom in the hallway. Entertain in the enclosed patio area with gate leading to rear common area and a storage closet. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com