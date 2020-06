Amenities

Almost new Townhome in SW Charlotte - Nice and Almost New Townhome in SW Charlotte Built in 2019!! Foyer leads to Great Room that's open to the Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Stove), Granite Countertops, Expresso Cabinets, Recessed Lights, Upgraded LVP Flooring Downstairs. Upstairs features 2 Bedrooms, Loft and Master Suite w/Deluxe Bath. Rear Patio to enjoy. Close to Interstates, Restaurants, and Shopping!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587550)