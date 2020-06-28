All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12416 Hampton Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12416 Hampton Place Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

12416 Hampton Place Drive

12416 Hampton Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12416 Hampton Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Like new! New Bamboo Floors throughout & fresh paint. Lg Kit w/granite & stainless steel appliances. Gas stove. Main lvl master suite w/walk-in closet. 2-story Great Room w/fpl, Formal dining-Perfect for entertaining! Washer & Dryer included. Enclosed yard w/deck. New HVAC. Utilities must be transferred into the resident's name. Community offers swimming pool, tennis club and playground for residents! Easy access to I- 77 & I-485. Convenient to shopping/dining! Schedule showings with owner 704-301-3709.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have any available units?
12416 Hampton Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have?
Some of 12416 Hampton Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12416 Hampton Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Hampton Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Hampton Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12416 Hampton Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12416 Hampton Place Drive offers parking.
Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12416 Hampton Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12416 Hampton Place Drive has a pool.
Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 12416 Hampton Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Hampton Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12416 Hampton Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte