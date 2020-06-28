12416 Hampton Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Like new! New Bamboo Floors throughout & fresh paint. Lg Kit w/granite & stainless steel appliances. Gas stove. Main lvl master suite w/walk-in closet. 2-story Great Room w/fpl, Formal dining-Perfect for entertaining! Washer & Dryer included. Enclosed yard w/deck. New HVAC. Utilities must be transferred into the resident's name. Community offers swimming pool, tennis club and playground for residents! Easy access to I- 77 & I-485. Convenient to shopping/dining! Schedule showings with owner 704-301-3709.