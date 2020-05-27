All apartments in Charlotte
1231 Archdale Drive

1231 Archdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This adorable two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome is a great deal! Awesome location close to the light rail! The kitchen features an all-white appliance package, including microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The living room has hardwood.flooring with extra storage under the stairwell. One bedroom and one half-bath finishes out the main floor. Upstairs, you will find another bedroom and a full bath. FANTASTIC south Charlotte location! Minutes to all the amazing shopping, dining and nightlife of south Charlotte, including SouthPark. Close to several parks and Myers Park Country Club. Easy access to Queens University, Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Walk to the light rail for easy access to Uptown! Close to I-77 access putting all of Charlotte within reach. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1231 Archdale Drive have any available units?
1231 Archdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Archdale Drive have?
Some of 1231 Archdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Archdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Archdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Archdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Archdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Archdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Archdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1231 Archdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Archdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Archdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1231 Archdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Archdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 Archdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Archdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Archdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

