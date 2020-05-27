1231 Archdale Drive.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This adorable two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome is a great deal! Awesome location close to the light rail! The kitchen features an all-white appliance package, including microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The living room has hardwood.flooring with extra storage under the stairwell. One bedroom and one half-bath finishes out the main floor. Upstairs, you will find another bedroom and a full bath. FANTASTIC south Charlotte location! Minutes to all the amazing shopping, dining and nightlife of south Charlotte, including SouthPark. Close to several parks and Myers Park Country Club. Easy access to Queens University, Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Walk to the light rail for easy access to Uptown! Close to I-77 access putting all of Charlotte within reach. Sorry, no pets.