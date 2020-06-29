12117 Saddle Pace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Goregouse Rolling Oaks Home! - Gorgeous and spacious cul-de-sac home in Rolling Oaks features fresh paint and carpet. Inviting eat in kitchen has great flow to entertain family and guest lounging in the living room. Great lighting entering from all windows throughout the home. Master bedroom features a great size on suite, vaulted ceilings, and walk in closet. Your additional bedrooms are great in size and have complimenting closets. Outside off of your attached entertainment deck you have great fenced in yard space. Includes lawn care.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3918183)