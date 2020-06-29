All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12117 Saddle Pace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12117 Saddle Pace Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

12117 Saddle Pace Lane

12117 Saddle Pace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12117 Saddle Pace Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Goregouse Rolling Oaks Home! - Gorgeous and spacious cul-de-sac home in Rolling Oaks features fresh paint and carpet. Inviting eat in kitchen has great flow to entertain family and guest lounging in the living room. Great lighting entering from all windows throughout the home. Master bedroom features a great size on suite, vaulted ceilings, and walk in closet. Your additional bedrooms are great in size and have complimenting closets. Outside off of your attached entertainment deck you have great fenced in yard space. Includes lawn care.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3918183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have any available units?
12117 Saddle Pace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have?
Some of 12117 Saddle Pace Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Saddle Pace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Saddle Pace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Saddle Pace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane offers parking.
Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have a pool?
No, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have accessible units?
No, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Saddle Pace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12117 Saddle Pace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte