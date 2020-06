Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully maintained and impressive home in the wonderful Dilworth neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout main level; Vast, open Kitchen with island makes it great for entertaining. SS Appliances, gas island cooktop; Add'l Master Bedroom on 1st Floor; Great location in the heart of Dilworth; close to shopping ,entertainment, nightlife, and restaurants. 2 miles to Uptown, half-mile to Dilworth shops/restaurants. A tranquil, upscale home awaits you.