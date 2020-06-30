11727 Fernhurst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court volleyball court

Must see this great home located in the Ballantyne and Blakeney area of Charlotte. Great patio overlooking the large private backyard great for cookouts and entertaining. The master suite consists of two walk-in closets along with the master bath attached. There is a community pool, tennis court, and a basketball/volleyball court. A must see!



~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).



~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)