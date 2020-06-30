All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11727 Fernhurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11727 Fernhurst Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

11727 Fernhurst Lane

11727 Fernhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11727 Fernhurst Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Must see this great home located in the Ballantyne and Blakeney area of Charlotte. Great patio overlooking the large private backyard great for cookouts and entertaining. The master suite consists of two walk-in closets along with the master bath attached. There is a community pool, tennis court, and a basketball/volleyball court. A must see!

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have any available units?
11727 Fernhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have?
Some of 11727 Fernhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Fernhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Fernhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Fernhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11727 Fernhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane offer parking?
No, 11727 Fernhurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Fernhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11727 Fernhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 11727 Fernhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Fernhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11727 Fernhurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte