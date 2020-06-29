All apartments in Charlotte
11633 Red Rust Lane
11633 Red Rust Lane

11633 Red Rust Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11633 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This BRAND NEW 3 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The main level has a bedroom with walk in closet and full bath with step in shower. Middle level has an open concept spacious living area, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. It also has a breakfast area, half bath and front and back balconies. Top floor has a large master suite with walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and step in shower. 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also on top floor. The home is located in the highly desired Rea Farms community off of Rea Rd and Ardrey Kell. Walk to shops, dining and entertainment. Convenient to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2400 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11633 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11633 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11633 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11633 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11633 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11633 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11633 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11633 Red Rust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11633 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11633 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11633 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11633 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11633 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11633 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11633 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11633 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11633 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11633 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.
