11633 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This BRAND NEW 3 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The main level has a bedroom with walk in closet and full bath with step in shower. Middle level has an open concept spacious living area, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. It also has a breakfast area, half bath and front and back balconies. Top floor has a large master suite with walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and step in shower. 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also on top floor. The home is located in the highly desired Rea Farms community off of Rea Rd and Ardrey Kell. Walk to shops, dining and entertainment. Convenient to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2400 deposit.