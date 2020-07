Amenities

Welcome Home! Newly constructed in 2019. A beautiful full brick 4 bedroom townhouse in Rea Farms. Kitchen thoughtfully upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Brand new washer and dryer. Minutes from LifeTime Fitness, Whole Foods and Harris Teeter, tons of restaurants and shops, and you can hop onto I-485 with ease. You do not want to miss this opportunity.