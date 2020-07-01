All apartments in Charlotte
Location

11536 Destin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely end unit with brick front and inviting entry. Upgraded interior includes subway tile back splash in the kitchen and granite counters. Master bedrooms are both large with walk in closets, great for a roommate situation. There is a large office/playroom/craft/study with glass French doors to close off for conference calls and quiet work space. Washer, dryer & lawn maintenance included. Lower level features laundry area & rear-entry garage for 1 car - additional parking in rear & across the quiet street. Rear deck off the kitchen for entertaining, also provides cover for secondary vehicle parked outside garage. Interior features include a large living/great room on the main, black appliances including refrigerator, wood floors, clean and ready. Community pool opens during summer months. In the heart of Blakeney, convenient to South Charlotte shops, dining, entertainment, Rea Road, I-485. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11536 Destin Lane have any available units?
11536 Destin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11536 Destin Lane have?
Some of 11536 Destin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11536 Destin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11536 Destin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11536 Destin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11536 Destin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11536 Destin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11536 Destin Lane offers parking.
Does 11536 Destin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11536 Destin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11536 Destin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11536 Destin Lane has a pool.
Does 11536 Destin Lane have accessible units?
No, 11536 Destin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11536 Destin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11536 Destin Lane has units with dishwashers.

