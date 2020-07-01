11536 Destin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely end unit with brick front and inviting entry. Upgraded interior includes subway tile back splash in the kitchen and granite counters. Master bedrooms are both large with walk in closets, great for a roommate situation. There is a large office/playroom/craft/study with glass French doors to close off for conference calls and quiet work space. Washer, dryer & lawn maintenance included. Lower level features laundry area & rear-entry garage for 1 car - additional parking in rear & across the quiet street. Rear deck off the kitchen for entertaining, also provides cover for secondary vehicle parked outside garage. Interior features include a large living/great room on the main, black appliances including refrigerator, wood floors, clean and ready. Community pool opens during summer months. In the heart of Blakeney, convenient to South Charlotte shops, dining, entertainment, Rea Road, I-485. Sorry, no pets.