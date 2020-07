Amenities

This is a lovely move-in ready home ideally located near fabulous shopping and dining at Waverly, Stonecrest, Blakeney, and the Promenade. Features include a beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel, hardwoods throughout the downstairs, a gorgeous master's suite, and huge bonus room. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Laundry located upstairs. 1 year lease term. $2400 security deposit required. All utilities including sewer and trash pickup are included.