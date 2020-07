Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located between Stonecrest and Blakeney with excellent dining and shopping options in all directions. Easy access to 485. Highly rated schools. Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, along with a 1-car garage. Recently updated with agreeable gray paint, carpet, granite and tile backsplash in kitchen. Rent includes washer and dryer and access to the community pool that is open seasonally. Pets considered at the homeowner's discretion.

Available for move-in after December 15th.