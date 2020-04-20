11249 Wheat Ridge Road

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bed, 5 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Hardwood floor throughout main floor. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances. Main floor features an bedroom with full bath, an office and formal living room. 3 Car side-load garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and playgrounds. Convenient Ballantyne location - Close to Blakeney and Waverly shopping and restaurants. Zoned for top area public schools! Available 8/30. Call 7703788951