Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:37 PM

11249 Wheat Ridge Road

11249 Wheat Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11249 Wheat Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 Bed, 5 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Hardwood floor throughout main floor. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances. Main floor features an bedroom with full bath, an office and formal living room. 3 Car side-load garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and playgrounds. Convenient Ballantyne location - Close to Blakeney and Waverly shopping and restaurants. Zoned for top area public schools! Available 8/30. Call 7703788951

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have any available units?
11249 Wheat Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have?
Some of 11249 Wheat Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11249 Wheat Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11249 Wheat Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 Wheat Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 Wheat Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11249 Wheat Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
