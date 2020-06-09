All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

11233 Flenniken Court

11233 Flenniken Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11233 Flenniken Ct, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Incredible new construction (2018) home located in heart of Ballantyne on cul-de-sac street! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, office, large media room, 2 car garage w/ Electric vehicle charging outlet & ample storage. ENERGY Star certified home w/ Spray Foam Insulation, Tankless Hot Water Heater, LED lighting, & smart features to include thermostat, lighting controls, door lock & video doorbell. Additional features include a stunning open kitchen with gas stovetop, extended cabinets open to a large family room with gas fireplace, built-in cabinets & speakers throughout. HDMI & Ethernet wiring in full working office on main floor. Incredible 2nd floor master suite, media room, blackout blinds in bedrooms, added Elfa closet systems & much more! Enjoy the beautiful CLT weather from covered & extended back patio with gas grill hookup or front covered patio areas with new landscaping. Within minutes to all Ballantyne & the surrounding areas have to offer. Easily accessible to CLT airport & Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11233 Flenniken Court have any available units?
11233 Flenniken Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11233 Flenniken Court have?
Some of 11233 Flenniken Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11233 Flenniken Court currently offering any rent specials?
11233 Flenniken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11233 Flenniken Court pet-friendly?
No, 11233 Flenniken Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11233 Flenniken Court offer parking?
Yes, 11233 Flenniken Court offers parking.
Does 11233 Flenniken Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11233 Flenniken Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11233 Flenniken Court have a pool?
No, 11233 Flenniken Court does not have a pool.
Does 11233 Flenniken Court have accessible units?
No, 11233 Flenniken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11233 Flenniken Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11233 Flenniken Court has units with dishwashers.

