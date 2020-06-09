11233 Flenniken Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room new construction

Incredible new construction (2018) home located in heart of Ballantyne on cul-de-sac street! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, office, large media room, 2 car garage w/ Electric vehicle charging outlet & ample storage. ENERGY Star certified home w/ Spray Foam Insulation, Tankless Hot Water Heater, LED lighting, & smart features to include thermostat, lighting controls, door lock & video doorbell. Additional features include a stunning open kitchen with gas stovetop, extended cabinets open to a large family room with gas fireplace, built-in cabinets & speakers throughout. HDMI & Ethernet wiring in full working office on main floor. Incredible 2nd floor master suite, media room, blackout blinds in bedrooms, added Elfa closet systems & much more! Enjoy the beautiful CLT weather from covered & extended back patio with gas grill hookup or front covered patio areas with new landscaping. Within minutes to all Ballantyne & the surrounding areas have to offer. Easily accessible to CLT airport & Uptown!