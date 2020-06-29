All apartments in Charlotte
11216 Cypress View Drive

11216 Cypress View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11216 Cypress View Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1260165

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit

4/2.5 home with all the perks-stainless applicances-island kitchen-front loader W/D-wood flooring-fire place-2 car attached garage-large fenced back yard with fire pit and mature trees.

Pets are welcome/ owner approval
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Cats ok,Shed for storage,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

