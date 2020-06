Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

End Unit Townhome located in the Covington at Providence Subdivision! - This Prestine, move in ready, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story Townhome includes a spacious kitchen, plenty of storage space opens up to the dining area that includes a breakfast bar, neutral paint colors throughout with plenty of natural light, bedrooms are spacious, walk-in closets, and so much more!!. Tenants responsible for all utilities except water.



(RLNE4946462)