Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- An older home that has character! Be close to it all! Southpark area location with space to enjoy a back and front yard. Two bedroom, 1 bath with an open kitchen and living area. Formal dining and living room offer original hardwoods. The unfinished basement has plenty of space for work tools, storage or hobbies.



