Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:55 PM

11118 Kanturk Court - 1

11118 Kanturk Court · No Longer Available
Location

11118 Kanturk Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available soon is this great townhome in a convenient N. Charlotte location! This newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5-baths and a 1-car garage in about 1400 sq. ft. You will walk in to beautiful hardwood floors. The main level has an open living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has nice darker wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a ton of natural light throughout the home. You will also have a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included! A half bath is included on this floor as well. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a beautiful, wooded view! The other two bedrooms are a nice size with large closets. Great, private patio with wooded view. Community pool. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Sorry, no pets allowed. A credit score of 650+ and good rental history required. No Section 8. The home will be available for move-in around August 17th at only $1295/month. This home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have any available units?
11118 Kanturk Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have?
Some of 11118 Kanturk Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11118 Kanturk Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 Kanturk Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
