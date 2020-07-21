11118 Kanturk Court - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available soon is this great townhome in a convenient N. Charlotte location! This newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5-baths and a 1-car garage in about 1400 sq. ft. You will walk in to beautiful hardwood floors. The main level has an open living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has nice darker wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a ton of natural light throughout the home. You will also have a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included! A half bath is included on this floor as well. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a beautiful, wooded view! The other two bedrooms are a nice size with large closets. Great, private patio with wooded view. Community pool. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Sorry, no pets allowed. A credit score of 650+ and good rental history required. No Section 8. The home will be available for move-in around August 17th at only $1295/month. This home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.