11106 Sandstone Road

Amenities
Lovely 3 bd/2,5 ba corner unit in great condition! Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, hardwood floor downstairs, his and hers bathroom, W/D. Montana Model, Master Bedroom is downstairs.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.