Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

11106 Sandstone Road

11106 Sandstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Sandstone Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bd/2,5 ba corner unit in great condition! Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, hardwood floor downstairs, his and hers bathroom, W/D. Montana Model, Master Bedroom is downstairs.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Sandstone Road have any available units?
11106 Sandstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11106 Sandstone Road have?
Some of 11106 Sandstone Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Sandstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Sandstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Sandstone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11106 Sandstone Road is pet friendly.
Does 11106 Sandstone Road offer parking?
No, 11106 Sandstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 11106 Sandstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11106 Sandstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Sandstone Road have a pool?
No, 11106 Sandstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 11106 Sandstone Road have accessible units?
No, 11106 Sandstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Sandstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11106 Sandstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
