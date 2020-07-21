11106 Sandstone Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Lovely 3 bd/2,5 ba corner unit in great condition! Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, hardwood floor downstairs, his and hers bathroom, W/D. Montana Model, Master Bedroom is downstairs.

No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.