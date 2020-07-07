11011 Ardglass Court

Amenities

This is a Fabulous Townhome in Villages at Back Creek built in 2017 that has been Owner-Occupied and Very-Well Maintained.



This Beautiful Townhome is in Immaculate Condition; Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with a Bonus Room that can be a bedroom or a loft, Upgraded Maple Kitchen Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Upgraded Wood Floors, Downstairs Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer, 1-Car Drive-In Garage, Front Porch with Backyard Patio on a Cul de Sac. Absolutely one of the Nicest and most Professional Townhomes near UNCC, perfect for Graduate Students, UNCC or Hospital Professionals, anyone working near UNCC looking for a Newer (2-years) Townhome in a Quiet Neighborhood, this is it! Community Amenities include Outdoor Pool.



This Townhome includes 24/7 Professional Property Management Resident Support & Services for the entire lease term, maintenance and worry free residency. Showings by Appointment, No Pets, Move-In Ready on or about December 9th.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

