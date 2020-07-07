All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

11011 Ardglass Court

11011 Ardglass Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11011 Ardglass Ct, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a Fabulous Townhome in Villages at Back Creek built in 2017 that has been Owner-Occupied and Very-Well Maintained.

This Beautiful Townhome is in Immaculate Condition; Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with a Bonus Room that can be a bedroom or a loft, Upgraded Maple Kitchen Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Upgraded Wood Floors, Downstairs Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer, 1-Car Drive-In Garage, Front Porch with Backyard Patio on a Cul de Sac. Absolutely one of the Nicest and most Professional Townhomes near UNCC, perfect for Graduate Students, UNCC or Hospital Professionals, anyone working near UNCC looking for a Newer (2-years) Townhome in a Quiet Neighborhood, this is it! Community Amenities include Outdoor Pool.

This Townhome includes 24/7 Professional Property Management Resident Support & Services for the entire lease term, maintenance and worry free residency. Showings by Appointment, No Pets, Move-In Ready on or about December 9th.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 Ardglass Court have any available units?
11011 Ardglass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11011 Ardglass Court have?
Some of 11011 Ardglass Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 Ardglass Court currently offering any rent specials?
11011 Ardglass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 Ardglass Court pet-friendly?
No, 11011 Ardglass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11011 Ardglass Court offer parking?
Yes, 11011 Ardglass Court offers parking.
Does 11011 Ardglass Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11011 Ardglass Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 Ardglass Court have a pool?
Yes, 11011 Ardglass Court has a pool.
Does 11011 Ardglass Court have accessible units?
No, 11011 Ardglass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 Ardglass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11011 Ardglass Court does not have units with dishwashers.

