All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11006 Running Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11006 Running Ridge Rd
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

11006 Running Ridge Rd

11006 Running Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11006 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 11006 Running Ridge Rd Property - Property Id: 56748

Hard to find ground level, freshly painted and recently remodeled condo in South Charlotte Ballantyne area, includes all over popcorn ceiling removal, beautiful on trend wide plank grey flooring, brand new crisp window treatments, remodeled bathrooms, and a recently remodeled kitchen, backsplash with new appliances and cabinetry. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with bright white molding in the dining room and a modern light fixture complete with dimmer switch for ambience. Beaming natural light shines through two glass sliding doors accessible from dining room and living room which opens up to a screened in porch overlooking a private and peaceful wooded area. Condo comes with an assigned parking space and ample open parking for additional vehicle or guests. Easy access to I-485, shopping, dining and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56748
Property Id 56748

(RLNE4761900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have any available units?
11006 Running Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have?
Some of 11006 Running Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Running Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Running Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Running Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11006 Running Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11006 Running Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11006 Running Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 11006 Running Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 11006 Running Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Running Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 Running Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte