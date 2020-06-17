10902 princeton commons drive 10902

Amenities
Unit 10902 Available 08/08/20 10902 Princeton commons drive - Property Id: 76546
Don't miss this open & spacious end unit townhome for rent! Very bright & transitional floor plan with the Master Bedroom Suite on the main level. Two story Great Room w/soaring ceilings & gas log fireplace. Super cool large loft that overlooks GR. Kitchen w/42 inch white cabinets, granite counters & tiled backsplash. Beautiful LVP throughout first floor , tiled bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, professionally painted neutral interior, new roof 2014, HVAC brand new in July 2017 with warranty, hot water heater 2013, new toilets, finished garage w/epoxy floor. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator to remain! Just a short distance from the neighborhood pool. Fantastic Ballantyne location close to shops, dining, access to 485 & more. Highly rated school district!LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR AND CREDIT SCORE SHOULD BE ABOVE 600 ALSO NO LARGE DOGS AND CATS .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76546
Property Id 76546
(RLNE5829502)