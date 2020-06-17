10902 princeton commons drive 10902

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Unit 10902 Available 08/08/20 10902 Princeton commons drive - Property Id: 76546



Don't miss this open & spacious end unit townhome for rent! Very bright & transitional floor plan with the Master Bedroom Suite on the main level. Two story Great Room w/soaring ceilings & gas log fireplace. Super cool large loft that overlooks GR. Kitchen w/42 inch white cabinets, granite counters & tiled backsplash. Beautiful LVP throughout first floor , tiled bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, professionally painted neutral interior, new roof 2014, HVAC brand new in July 2017 with warranty, hot water heater 2013, new toilets, finished garage w/epoxy floor. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator to remain! Just a short distance from the neighborhood pool. Fantastic Ballantyne location close to shops, dining, access to 485 & more. Highly rated school district!LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR AND CREDIT SCORE SHOULD BE ABOVE 600 ALSO NO LARGE DOGS AND CATS .

