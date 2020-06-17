All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10902 princeton commons drive 10902

10902 Princeton Commons Drive · (732) 397-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10902 Princeton Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10902 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Unit 10902 Available 08/08/20 10902 Princeton commons drive - Property Id: 76546

Don't miss this open & spacious end unit townhome for rent! Very bright & transitional floor plan with the Master Bedroom Suite on the main level. Two story Great Room w/soaring ceilings & gas log fireplace. Super cool large loft that overlooks GR. Kitchen w/42 inch white cabinets, granite counters & tiled backsplash. Beautiful LVP throughout first floor , tiled bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, professionally painted neutral interior, new roof 2014, HVAC brand new in July 2017 with warranty, hot water heater 2013, new toilets, finished garage w/epoxy floor. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator to remain! Just a short distance from the neighborhood pool. Fantastic Ballantyne location close to shops, dining, access to 485 & more. Highly rated school district!LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR AND CREDIT SCORE SHOULD BE ABOVE 600 ALSO NO LARGE DOGS AND CATS .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76546
Property Id 76546

(RLNE5829502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have any available units?
10902 princeton commons drive 10902 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have?
Some of 10902 princeton commons drive 10902's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 currently offering any rent specials?
10902 princeton commons drive 10902 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 pet-friendly?
No, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 offer parking?
Yes, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 does offer parking.
Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have a pool?
Yes, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 has a pool.
Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have accessible units?
No, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 princeton commons drive 10902 has units with dishwashers.
