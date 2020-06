Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in the heart of Steele Creek! This home features an open floor concept with tons of natural light, formal dining room, office, and a fireplace. Enormous master ensuite with tray ceilings and a separate seating area. Master bath features his and her vanities and a garden tub with separate shower. Large guest rooms. Minutes from I-485.

For rental requirements and to apply go to https://www.arthurrealtyllc.com/for-rent