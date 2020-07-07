All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1066 Eaglewood Avenue

1066 Eaglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Eaglewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome style duplex in great location in Charlotte.

large bedrooms with plenty of storage
fresh paint
stove/fridge/dishwasher
washer/dryer connections in utility room
large backyard

rent $1095 per month (includes water, sewage, and trash). tenant only responsible for electric.
security deposit $1095

available March 1st.
You can register at rently.com and then schedule a viewing anytime. Please call 980-888-8468 with any questions.

This property does not accept Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have any available units?
1066 Eaglewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have?
Some of 1066 Eaglewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Eaglewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Eaglewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Eaglewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Eaglewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Eaglewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

