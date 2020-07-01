All apartments in Charlotte
10648 Hill Point Court
10648 Hill Point Court

10648 Hill Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

10648 Hill Point Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Location Location Location! Beautifully maintained 2nd floor unit in a Secured Building with an open concept floor plan featuring spacious 2 bedrooms/2baths. Offering tons of space. Walking distance to the community amenities offering fitness room, clubhouse, pool, and grill area by the pool perfect for entertainment. Located just minutes from shopping, Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Pavilion, Starlight Movie Theater, restaurants, easy access to I-85 and I-485 and the light rail straight to Uptown Charlotte, UNCC, Carolina Medical, bank & list goes on. This Gem definitely won't last long. Stop by today to take a look!
About 10648 Hill Point, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
Directions:Head east on I-85 N,Take exit 46A for Mallard Creek Ch Rd E,Turn right onto W Mallard Creek Church Rd,Turn left onto Mallard Glen Dr,Turn right onto Westbend Dr,Turn left onto Hill Point Ct. Building on your Right.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Hill Point Court have any available units?
10648 Hill Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10648 Hill Point Court have?
Some of 10648 Hill Point Court's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 Hill Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Hill Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Hill Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 10648 Hill Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10648 Hill Point Court offer parking?
No, 10648 Hill Point Court does not offer parking.
Does 10648 Hill Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 Hill Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Hill Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 10648 Hill Point Court has a pool.
Does 10648 Hill Point Court have accessible units?
No, 10648 Hill Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Hill Point Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10648 Hill Point Court does not have units with dishwashers.

