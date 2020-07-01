10648 Hill Point Court

Amenities

Location Location Location! Beautifully maintained 2nd floor unit in a Secured Building with an open concept floor plan featuring spacious 2 bedrooms/2baths. Offering tons of space. Walking distance to the community amenities offering fitness room, clubhouse, pool, and grill area by the pool perfect for entertainment. Located just minutes from shopping, Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Pavilion, Starlight Movie Theater, restaurants, easy access to I-85 and I-485 and the light rail straight to Uptown Charlotte, UNCC, Carolina Medical, bank & list goes on. This Gem definitely won't last long. Stop by today to take a look!

About 10648 Hill Point, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262

Directions:Head east on I-85 N,Take exit 46A for Mallard Creek Ch Rd E,Turn right onto W Mallard Creek Church Rd,Turn left onto Mallard Glen Dr,Turn right onto Westbend Dr,Turn left onto Hill Point Ct. Building on your Right.

