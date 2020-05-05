All apartments in Charlotte
10639 Bunclody Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

10639 Bunclody Drive

10639 Bunclody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10639 Bunclody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable townhome is a cozy space to call home.

This open floorplan is sure to please, accented with beautiful hardwood flooring, beadboard and chair rail! The large family room with gorgeous fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen with awesome storage and all major appliances included! Upgraded lighting in the dining area adds a touch of glamour to the space. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a generous sitting area with built-ins and a private en suite bath with a garden tub. A second bedroom, a spare full bath and a cozy open loft finish the space.

Located in the university area, you will enjoy excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including all the action in the Concord Mills area! Only a five minute drive to UNCC! Don't miss all the fun at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the PNC Music Pavilion and the Reedy Creak Nature Center, all only a short drive away. Easy access to I-485 and I-85, putting all of Charlotte on your doorstep.

Pets conditional.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10639 Bunclody Drive have any available units?
10639 Bunclody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10639 Bunclody Drive have?
Some of 10639 Bunclody Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10639 Bunclody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10639 Bunclody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10639 Bunclody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10639 Bunclody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10639 Bunclody Drive offer parking?
No, 10639 Bunclody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10639 Bunclody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10639 Bunclody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10639 Bunclody Drive have a pool?
No, 10639 Bunclody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10639 Bunclody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10639 Bunclody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10639 Bunclody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10639 Bunclody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

