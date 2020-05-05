10639 Bunclody Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable townhome is a cozy space to call home.



This open floorplan is sure to please, accented with beautiful hardwood flooring, beadboard and chair rail! The large family room with gorgeous fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen with awesome storage and all major appliances included! Upgraded lighting in the dining area adds a touch of glamour to the space. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a generous sitting area with built-ins and a private en suite bath with a garden tub. A second bedroom, a spare full bath and a cozy open loft finish the space.



Located in the university area, you will enjoy excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including all the action in the Concord Mills area! Only a five minute drive to UNCC! Don't miss all the fun at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the PNC Music Pavilion and the Reedy Creak Nature Center, all only a short drive away. Easy access to I-485 and I-85, putting all of Charlotte on your doorstep.



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**