Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10631 Greyhound Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

10631 Greyhound Dr

10631 Greyhound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10631 Greyhound Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New to market, end unit 3BR+loft/2.5, 2-sty townhome with 1 car garage. This spacious unit with approx 1620 htd sqft features a kitchen with all appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. As well as a cozy dining area, great room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. A master bedroom and bath is also located on the first floor. Upstairs includes, loft, two bedrooms and full bath. Fenced patio for privacy. Central air, gas heat, and electric hot water. Washer/Dryer hookups. Pool community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 Greyhound Dr have any available units?
10631 Greyhound Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10631 Greyhound Dr have?
Some of 10631 Greyhound Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 Greyhound Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Greyhound Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Greyhound Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10631 Greyhound Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10631 Greyhound Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10631 Greyhound Dr offers parking.
Does 10631 Greyhound Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 Greyhound Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Greyhound Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10631 Greyhound Dr has a pool.
Does 10631 Greyhound Dr have accessible units?
No, 10631 Greyhound Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Greyhound Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10631 Greyhound Dr has units with dishwashers.
