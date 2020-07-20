10631 Greyhound Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New to market, end unit 3BR+loft/2.5, 2-sty townhome with 1 car garage. This spacious unit with approx 1620 htd sqft features a kitchen with all appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. As well as a cozy dining area, great room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. A master bedroom and bath is also located on the first floor. Upstairs includes, loft, two bedrooms and full bath. Fenced patio for privacy. Central air, gas heat, and electric hot water. Washer/Dryer hookups. Pool community.