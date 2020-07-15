All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

10442 Chelsea Bay Drive

10442 Chelsea Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10442 Chelsea Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live right by Lake Wylie with a Charlotte address! This 3 bedroom RANCH home features over 2200 heated sq ft all on one level! Situated in a quaint community called Windward Cove, this beautiful property has a HUGE bonus room that could be mades into a 4th bedroom, hardwoods in entry foyer, plush frieze carpets, open kitchen w/ updated Samsung SS appliances + gas stove, huge master bathroom with on-suite bath w/ whirlpool tub and sepaate shower, dual vanities, walk-in-closet, and tray ceilings. Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace. Open floorplan w/ 10' ceilings, Beautiful heated & cooled sunroom for year-round use overlooking the private fenced-in rear yard! 2 car side-load garage. Community located at the mouth of Lake Wylie with community boat ramp and picnic area. Community is nearby Charlotte Premium Outlets with many local shopping, grocery and restaurant options! Minutes to airport and I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have any available units?
10442 Chelsea Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have?
Some of 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10442 Chelsea Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10442 Chelsea Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
