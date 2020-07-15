10442 Chelsea Bay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live right by Lake Wylie with a Charlotte address! This 3 bedroom RANCH home features over 2200 heated sq ft all on one level! Situated in a quaint community called Windward Cove, this beautiful property has a HUGE bonus room that could be mades into a 4th bedroom, hardwoods in entry foyer, plush frieze carpets, open kitchen w/ updated Samsung SS appliances + gas stove, huge master bathroom with on-suite bath w/ whirlpool tub and sepaate shower, dual vanities, walk-in-closet, and tray ceilings. Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace. Open floorplan w/ 10' ceilings, Beautiful heated & cooled sunroom for year-round use overlooking the private fenced-in rear yard! 2 car side-load garage. Community located at the mouth of Lake Wylie with community boat ramp and picnic area. Community is nearby Charlotte Premium Outlets with many local shopping, grocery and restaurant options! Minutes to airport and I-485.