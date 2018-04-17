All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

10403 Pickerel Lane

10403 Pickerel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Pickerel Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back Creek Chase 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home convenient to I-485 & UNCC - Subdivision: Back Creek Chase
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
Year Built: 2002
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. The main level has formal dining room, large living room with vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Master is also on the main level and has private full bath and walk in closet. Beautiful dark hardwoods and tile on main level. Upstairs has 2 great size bedrooms and full bath. Located on a cul-de-sac lot in the Back Creek Chase community off of Back Creek Church near Hwy 49. Close to UNCC, I-485 and short drive from I-85, Concord Mills or Harrisburg. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. Contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com. From Charlotte go North on Hwy 49, Right on Back Creek Church, Left on Wakerobin, Right on Speedwell, Right on Pickerel. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE2858991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have any available units?
10403 Pickerel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10403 Pickerel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Pickerel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Pickerel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10403 Pickerel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10403 Pickerel Lane offers parking.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Pickerel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have a pool?
No, 10403 Pickerel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have accessible units?
No, 10403 Pickerel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 Pickerel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 Pickerel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10403 Pickerel Lane has units with air conditioning.
