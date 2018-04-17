10403 Pickerel Lane

Amenities

Back Creek Chase 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home convenient to I-485 & UNCC - Subdivision: Back Creek Chase

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

Year Built: 2002

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. The main level has formal dining room, large living room with vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Master is also on the main level and has private full bath and walk in closet. Beautiful dark hardwoods and tile on main level. Upstairs has 2 great size bedrooms and full bath. Located on a cul-de-sac lot in the Back Creek Chase community off of Back Creek Church near Hwy 49. Close to UNCC, I-485 and short drive from I-85, Concord Mills or Harrisburg. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. Contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com. From Charlotte go North on Hwy 49, Right on Back Creek Church, Left on Wakerobin, Right on Speedwell, Right on Pickerel. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



