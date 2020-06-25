All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 104 Beckham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
104 Beckham Court
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

104 Beckham Court

104 Beckham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Beckham Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
104 Beckham Court - This Cotswold gem is completely remodeled and ready for you to call home! Each side of this gorgeous duplex has been updated and look straight out of a design magazine. Gorgeous kitchen with designer granite countertops, new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar for your quick bites in the morning! Open living and dining rooms with abundant natural light. Very livable with a convenient main floor bedroom and remodeled designer full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and fully remodeled bathroom upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout - NO CARPET! Plenty of parking, beautiful natural setting, lovely neighborhood close to Southpark and Uptown and walkable to Cotswold Shopping Center. This is the perfect place to call your next home!

(RLNE5240323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Beckham Court have any available units?
104 Beckham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Beckham Court have?
Some of 104 Beckham Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Beckham Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Beckham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Beckham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Beckham Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Beckham Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Beckham Court offers parking.
Does 104 Beckham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Beckham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Beckham Court have a pool?
No, 104 Beckham Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Beckham Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Beckham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Beckham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Beckham Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte