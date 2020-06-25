Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

104 Beckham Court - This Cotswold gem is completely remodeled and ready for you to call home! Each side of this gorgeous duplex has been updated and look straight out of a design magazine. Gorgeous kitchen with designer granite countertops, new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar for your quick bites in the morning! Open living and dining rooms with abundant natural light. Very livable with a convenient main floor bedroom and remodeled designer full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and fully remodeled bathroom upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout - NO CARPET! Plenty of parking, beautiful natural setting, lovely neighborhood close to Southpark and Uptown and walkable to Cotswold Shopping Center. This is the perfect place to call your next home!



