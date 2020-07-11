All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E

10242 Rose Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10242 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming condo with two bedrooms and two full baths located in the coveted Raintree Community. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Entry intercom system for guest access. Neighborhood offers many amenities. Easy access to commercial developments in Waverly, Ballentyne, Rea Farms, Blakeney, Stonecrest and award winning restaurants and sophisticated nightlife. Excellent location and great schools. Minutes from I485, restaurants, shopping. Visit www.northpointam.com to apply. Application fee is $49/individual 18 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have any available units?
10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E pet-friendly?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E offer parking?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have a pool?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not have a pool.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have accessible units?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E does not have units with air conditioning.
