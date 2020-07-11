10242 Rose Meadow Ln # 3E

Amenities

Charming condo with two bedrooms and two full baths located in the coveted Raintree Community. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Entry intercom system for guest access. Neighborhood offers many amenities. Easy access to commercial developments in Waverly, Ballentyne, Rea Farms, Blakeney, Stonecrest and award winning restaurants and sophisticated nightlife. Excellent location and great schools. Minutes from I485, restaurants, shopping. Visit www.northpointam.com to apply. Application fee is $49/individual 18 years and older.