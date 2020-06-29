All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
10233 Kelso Court
10233 Kelso Court

10233 Kelso Court
Location

10233 Kelso Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2700 square feet. The main level has a formal dining room, 2 story living room with fireplace, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area. There is a bedroom and full bath also on the main level. The Master bedroom has a private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot and has a huge fenced back yard and patio. Located in desired Berewick Community just off Shopton Rd. West and Hwy 160. Close to I-485 and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Uptown, Charlotte Airport and South Carolina just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and $1800 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 Kelso Court have any available units?
10233 Kelso Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10233 Kelso Court have?
Some of 10233 Kelso Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10233 Kelso Court currently offering any rent specials?
10233 Kelso Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 Kelso Court pet-friendly?
No, 10233 Kelso Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10233 Kelso Court offer parking?
Yes, 10233 Kelso Court offers parking.
Does 10233 Kelso Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10233 Kelso Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 Kelso Court have a pool?
No, 10233 Kelso Court does not have a pool.
Does 10233 Kelso Court have accessible units?
No, 10233 Kelso Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 Kelso Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10233 Kelso Court has units with dishwashers.
