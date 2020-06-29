10233 Kelso Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2700 square feet. The main level has a formal dining room, 2 story living room with fireplace, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area. There is a bedroom and full bath also on the main level. The Master bedroom has a private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot and has a huge fenced back yard and patio. Located in desired Berewick Community just off Shopton Rd. West and Hwy 160. Close to I-485 and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Uptown, Charlotte Airport and South Carolina just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and $1800 deposit.