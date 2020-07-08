All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10146 Forest Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10146 Forest Landing Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:25 AM

10146 Forest Landing Drive

10146 Forest Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10146 Forest Landing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to UNC Charlotte Campus
- Easy access to I-485
- Lawn care Included!
- Community Pool access with key card provided.
- Numerous local parks in the area, including dog parks!
- Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher
- Two upstairs bedrooms with adjoining bathroom!
- Washer and Dryer also included, as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking inside.
- Up to 2 pets weighing 30 lbs. or less are permitted.
(with pets there is a $350 nonrefundable deposit)
- Application Fee is $40 per adult
- Parking passes will be provided.
- Water and waste service included with rent. HOA paid by the owner.
- gas, electric, & cable connected and paid by tenant.

Amenities: HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have any available units?
10146 Forest Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have?
Some of 10146 Forest Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10146 Forest Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10146 Forest Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10146 Forest Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10146 Forest Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10146 Forest Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10146 Forest Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10146 Forest Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 10146 Forest Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10146 Forest Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10146 Forest Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte