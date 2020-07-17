All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10123 Trailmoor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10123 Trailmoor Road
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:49 PM

10123 Trailmoor Road

10123 Trailmoor Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10123 Trailmoor Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious!

Get excited to enjoy this massive yet comfortable home that is Just minutes from the new Premium shopping outlet.

Boasting a great 2,763 square feet (approximately), this dreamy home features 4 beds, 3 baths, a bonus room and a loft, a 1st floor Master-bed room and a 1st floor guest/in-law bedroom. Easy access to I-485, and I-77.

Look no further if you’re looking for a home that is great for comfort and space! Once you open the front doors you’re greeted by warm hardwood and high vaulted ceilings. Immediately off of the foyer you will find an immense family room which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

The chef of your family will enjoy the large kitchen with updated appliances, stainless steel sink, kitchen island and breakfast nook!

This home is a must see! We invite you to the Dixie - Berryhill area to view your new home today !! [No Pets]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have any available units?
10123 Trailmoor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10123 Trailmoor Road currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Trailmoor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Trailmoor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 Trailmoor Road is pet friendly.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road offer parking?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not offer parking.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have a pool?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not have a pool.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have accessible units?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte