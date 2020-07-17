10123 Trailmoor Road

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious!



Get excited to enjoy this massive yet comfortable home that is Just minutes from the new Premium shopping outlet.



Boasting a great 2,763 square feet (approximately), this dreamy home features 4 beds, 3 baths, a bonus room and a loft, a 1st floor Master-bed room and a 1st floor guest/in-law bedroom. Easy access to I-485, and I-77.



Look no further if you’re looking for a home that is great for comfort and space! Once you open the front doors you’re greeted by warm hardwood and high vaulted ceilings. Immediately off of the foyer you will find an immense family room which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.



The chef of your family will enjoy the large kitchen with updated appliances, stainless steel sink, kitchen island and breakfast nook!



This home is a must see! We invite you to the Dixie - Berryhill area to view your new home today !! [No Pets]