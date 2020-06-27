10106 Ballyclare Court

Amenities
Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath recently updated town home close to it all! This end unit boasts a two story living room, new laminate floors, a gas fireplace, a large wood deck for entertaining and lots of natural light. The lower level master bedroom has an en-suite bath. Upstairs has two bedroom and a shared bath. This private unit is great for living close to everything! Seconds to shopping, dining, entertaining, UNCC and the new light rail! The community has miles of side walks and a pool for your entertainment!