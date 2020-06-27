10106 Ballyclare Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath recently updated town home close to it all! This end unit boasts a two story living room, new laminate floors, a gas fireplace, a large wood deck for entertaining and lots of natural light. The lower level master bedroom has an en-suite bath. Upstairs has two bedroom and a shared bath. This private unit is great for living close to everything! Seconds to shopping, dining, entertaining, UNCC and the new light rail! The community has miles of side walks and a pool for your entertainment!