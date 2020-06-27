All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

10106 Ballyclare Court

10106 Ballyclare Court · No Longer Available
Location

10106 Ballyclare Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath recently updated town home close to it all! This end unit boasts a two story living room, new laminate floors, a gas fireplace, a large wood deck for entertaining and lots of natural light. The lower level master bedroom has an en-suite bath. Upstairs has two bedroom and a shared bath. This private unit is great for living close to everything! Seconds to shopping, dining, entertaining, UNCC and the new light rail! The community has miles of side walks and a pool for your entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Ballyclare Court have any available units?
10106 Ballyclare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 Ballyclare Court have?
Some of 10106 Ballyclare Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Ballyclare Court currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Ballyclare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Ballyclare Court pet-friendly?
No, 10106 Ballyclare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10106 Ballyclare Court offer parking?
No, 10106 Ballyclare Court does not offer parking.
Does 10106 Ballyclare Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10106 Ballyclare Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Ballyclare Court have a pool?
Yes, 10106 Ballyclare Court has a pool.
Does 10106 Ballyclare Court have accessible units?
No, 10106 Ballyclare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Ballyclare Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10106 Ballyclare Court has units with dishwashers.
