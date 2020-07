Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful old house ready for move in. Old home design with formal living room, dining room and separate den. Fireplace has not been used in years and is not to be used. Washer is included but no dryer. Large lot and convenient to I85, restaurants and more. Yard maintenance is included in price. No breeds designated as aggressive are allowed.